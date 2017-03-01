West St. Paul residents warned after ...

West St. Paul residents warned after multiple wolf sightings

Citizens are being warned after what conservation officers say is a young, unhealthy wolf was spotted in West St. Paul on Friday. Residents of West St. Paul are keeping watch after multiple sightings of a wolf in the rural municipality north of Winnipeg.

