West St. Paul crews battling ice-blocked culverts

Wild weather has workers in West St. Paul working overtime to clear culverts and ditches to prevent overland flooding of homes this spring, say officials with the rural municipality. "We've been going 14 days straight in West St. Paul, 14 to 16 hours a day, trying to keep things good for the homeowners," said West St. Paul chief administrative officer, Brent Olynyk Monday.

