West St. Paul crews battling ice-blocked culverts
Wild weather has workers in West St. Paul working overtime to clear culverts and ditches to prevent overland flooding of homes this spring, say officials with the rural municipality. "We've been going 14 days straight in West St. Paul, 14 to 16 hours a day, trying to keep things good for the homeowners," said West St. Paul chief administrative officer, Brent Olynyk Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|Sun
|jonny two shirts
|2
|The new underground railroad
|Sun
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot inf...
|Mar 25
|Bad Hombre North
|1
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Mar 23
|Cheryl Crowes
|4
|Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar...
|Mar 23
|Mayor Lansky Bowman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC