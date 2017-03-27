Wait Times Improve In Manitoba, But Still Trail National Average

Wait times for joint replacement are improving in Manitoba, but patients are still waiting longer than the average Canadian, while those needing cataract surgery are waiting the longest in Canada, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information . A report released Tuesday morning showed in 2016, 66 per cent of patients waiting for hip replacement met the benchmark of about 6 months, which clinical evidence shows is the appropriate amount of time.

