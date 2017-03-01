VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighte...

VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares his story

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares his story. In it, The Chronicle Herald reports that:

A Halifax firefighter and basketball coach who first arrived as a refugee from Somalia is one of seven remarkable Canadians featured in a new exhibition at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. When Ali Duale fled a civil war in Somalia in 1991, he never imagined his journey would land him in Halifax as a firefighter.

Gourd Steaves - WPG

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
DEPORT this Refugee BACK to Somalia !
he is not the droid you are looking for.
Ali is taking the Job away from MY KID !
I know My Kid does a lot of Dope .. Never holds down a Job .. Drinks ...
But it is Still Unfair !
WHY should this driven community-oriented hard worker get a job ?
WHY doesn't he go back to the Somali Fire Department ?
Winnipeg does NOT need Go-Getters !
What kind of Example does He set here ?
When My Kid gets Off the Couch .... He will Agree !
Manitoba

