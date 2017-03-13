Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Ar...

Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectural Practice Award

There are 1 comment on the Journal of Commerce story from 22 hrs ago, titled Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectural Practice Award.

A nine-person Vancouver firm known for thoughtful modern design in both renovations and new buildings has been named the recipient of the 2017 Emerging Architectural Practice Award given by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada . D'Arcy Jones Architecture was founded in 2005 by D'Arcy Jones.

Native TeePee Award

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 19 hrs ago
Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectural Practice Award !

RAIC has been Hired to RENOVATE the CMHR !
..... It's True !
" The Helmet " .. is to be Redesigned to a NATIVE Theme !
" Turtle Island " !
Crisp and Clean and NO Caffeine !..and .. GREEN !
An Easy Reno !

" The Prussian Helmet is Out ! " cried Grand Chief Perry Bell-Guard.

THREE additional Buildings
Shaped as TEE-PEES
Will be Erected to house Native Elders and Retired Ogimows !
Each will Dwarf the Richardson Building.
