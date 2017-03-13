There are on the Journal of Commerce story from 22 hrs ago, titled Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectural Practice Award. In it, Journal of Commerce reports that:

A nine-person Vancouver firm known for thoughtful modern design in both renovations and new buildings has been named the recipient of the 2017 Emerging Architectural Practice Award given by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada . D'Arcy Jones Architecture was founded in 2005 by D'Arcy Jones.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.