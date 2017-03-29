Valley design warms up Winnipeg

The Ice Lantern, submitted by Canning firm houdinidesign, is Canada's only winning design in Winnipeg's Warming Huts competition Canning-based architect houdinidesign recently built their winning public-space hut design in Winnipeg, helping to boost that city's reputation as "Winterpeg." The Annapolis Valley firm was one of three selected - and the only Canadian winner - from about 100 international entries in Warming Huts, an international "art-chitecture" competition on ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.