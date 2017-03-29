Valley design warms up Winnipeg

Valley design warms up Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The Ice Lantern, submitted by Canning firm houdinidesign, is Canada's only winning design in Winnipeg's Warming Huts competition Canning-based architect houdinidesign recently built their winning public-space hut design in Winnipeg, helping to boost that city's reputation as "Winterpeg." The Annapolis Valley firm was one of three selected - and the only Canadian winner - from about 100 international entries in Warming Huts, an international "art-chitecture" competition on ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 4 hr Jason Kenney Lives 3
News Manitoba tables bill to freeze public sector wages 5 hr Dominique Mohamme... 1
News Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15) 5 hr HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS 4
News 29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov... 6 hr WinnipegZoom Alum... 1
News Officials can't say how many asylum seekers ent... 6 hr Serenity in Selkirk 2
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 7 hr Oklahoma City Bom... 3
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mon NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC