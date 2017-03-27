Trudeau and cabinet go on budget prom...

Trudeau and cabinet go on budget promotion tour

CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg and Saskatoon today for a post-budget promotion tour. His ministers are also scattered across Canada, from Vancouver to southern Ontario.

Manitoba

