Trudeau and cabinet go on budget promotion tour
CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg and Saskatoon today for a post-budget promotion tour. His ministers are also scattered across Canada, from Vancouver to southern Ontario.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Wed
|Atz
|5
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Wed
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Wed
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|Mar 28
|Wab Kinew Nation ...
|3
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
