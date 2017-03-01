Titanic, Elvis, HMS Bounty treasures among Novato mana s collection
A childhood spent sailing the globe in a trimaran named Lorelei III led Tony Probst, 56, to collecting relics of the past. As a 12-year-old in Tahiti, Probst received the first item of his collection - a nail once driven in the HMS Bounty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|1 hr
|Chief Dan George
|7
|Northern exposure
|1 hr
|Gay Perry Muswagon
|6
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|1 hr
|Chug Norris - Tax...
|5
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|1 hr
|Waikiki Whacko - ...
|5
|Thompson manitoba
|8 hr
|Cochcojo
|1
|West St. Paul residents warned after multiple w...
|8 hr
|TheGhost ofDonBayomi
|1
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|Fri
|Tbathiadm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC