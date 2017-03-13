The Moments Before Truck Plunged Into Lake Winnipeg
Moments before a truck crashed into the frozen Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada, on March 14, the two occupants of the truck drove around to check ice ridges in order to observe the thickness of the ice.After this video was taken, the truck took a plunge when the ice broke underneath it. The two occupants of the truck managed to escape unharmed, according to Global News.
