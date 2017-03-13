Teens arrested, 2 others wanted after...

Teens arrested, 2 others wanted after armed robbery in Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery last week. Police are still looking for a second 14-year-old boy along with a 19-year-old man.

