Success rates: Why some refugee claimants may have better odds in Canada
Mohammed, from Ghana and who did not want to be identified, is photographed in an apartment he shares with five other men from Africa in Winnipeg, Tuesday, February 14, 2017. He is seeking asylum after walking across the Manitoba border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|12 hr
|kopl
|13
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|19 hr
|Serenity
|7
|Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ...
|19 hr
|TITHE till it HURTS
|1
|How rude are Winnipeg drivers?
|19 hr
|Speedy Gonzales S...
|2
|Northern exposure
|Sun
|Gay Perry Muswagon
|6
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|Sun
|Waikiki Whacko - ...
|5
|Thompson manitoba
|Sun
|Cochcojo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC