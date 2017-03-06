Study says no firm estimate on costs ...

Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a family a problem for government

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Jessica Wesley has been a mom for all of two months, but she and her husband are already thinking that one child might be all their finances can handle. As her Toronto family confronts looming expenses like child care, rent and clothing, Wesley says she doesn't know what the final tally will be - only that it will be high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... Mon kopl 13
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... Mon Serenity 7
News Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ... Mon TITHE till it HURTS 1
News How rude are Winnipeg drivers? Mon Speedy Gonzales S... 2
News Northern exposure Sun Gay Perry Muswagon 6
News Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus Sun Waikiki Whacko - ... 5
Thompson manitoba Mar 5 Cochcojo 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC