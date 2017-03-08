Students from Assiniboine Community College's ESL program make their...
Students from Assiniboine Community College's ESL program make their way along Rosser Avenue on March 1. The students face a disruption of their learning if federal funding is slashed as planned. Editor's note: The following letters are from the English as a Second Language program at the Assiniboine Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for string of violent robberies
|3 hr
|Marcus rempel
|7
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Elvis
|8
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|7 hr
|Commissoner BareBum
|21
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|7 hr
|EARLY RELEASE for...
|6
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|7 hr
|WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW
|4
|Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M...
|7 hr
|LOCK HYDRO CEO UP
|1
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC