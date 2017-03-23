Steinbach Credit Union Giving $7.5 million Bonus Back
The Steinbach Credit Union Board of Directors announced the bonus at the SCU Annual General Meeting last night in recognition of a successful 2016. The bonus will be divided equally with 50 per cent going to deposit holders and 50 per cent going to loan holders.
