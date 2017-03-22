Spring Melt Leaves Needles, Garbage and Sand Piling Up on Winnipeg Streets
The snow and ice in Winnipeg is slowly melting away, revealing a variety garbage and a lot of sand which may have been hidden underneath all winter. From cigarettes and needles, to frozen sand and salt, some streets are in desperate need of a spring cleaning, some Winnipeggers said.
