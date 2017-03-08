Southwestern Manitoba sees 31 straigh...

Southwestern Manitoba sees 31 straight hours of blizzard, 41 cm of snow

According to Environment Canada, Brandon, Man., dealt with 31 straight hours of blizzard conditions where visibility was 400 metres or less, received 41 cm of snow and had peak wind gusts at 87 km/h. The heaviest snowfall and win gusts were in northern Manitoba.

Manitoba

