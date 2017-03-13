Serious injures reported after 2 vehi...

Serious injures reported after 2 vehicles collide near Winkler, Man.

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: CBC News

RCMP said eight people were in two vehicles when they collided on Highway 32 near Winkler, Man., Sunday. RCMP said eight people were in the two vehicles when they collided on Highway 32 early Sunday afternoon south of the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 10 hr No Joking Here 22
News Asylum seeker denied entry after taking legal r... Sat Aunt Osama Bin Laden 2
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Sat FUELED and READY 2
News Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa... Sat PILASTER FILMON I... 2
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Fri lint 2
News Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res... Fri chugs are still pos 15
News Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring Fri Addled Nation Poser 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC