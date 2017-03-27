Seeking Asylum: Where do Somali Asylum-Seekers Settle After a Risky Trek to Canada?
WATCH: Abdirahman Ali came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia. He now owns his own business in a Minneapolis mall and said he is happy with his new life in the U.S. Ali is one of the thousands of Somali people who have made a productive life in America and Canada after fleeing their war-torn home country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg lawyer loses Supreme Court appeal, vow...
|1 hr
|Sid Green in Gills
|1
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Wed
|Atz
|5
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Wed
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Wed
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|Mar 28
|Wab Kinew Nation ...
|3
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC