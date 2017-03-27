Seeking Asylum: Canada a 'Dreamland' for Somalis in Minneapolis
WATCH: Saciido Shai, a Somali-American living in Minneapolis said Canada is a dreamland for many Somalis. She says her friend, who was denied asylum in the United States, made the trek to Canada as going back to Somalia, "was not an option."
