School Taxes Going Up In Every Winnipeg Division
The division originally presented three options for tax increases. The larger the tax hike, the fewer programs would be cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|2 hr
|indians are brain...
|8
|Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res...
|2 hr
|indians are brain...
|9
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|chugs are still pos
|12
|They bet on good weather and lost. Now they're ...
|14 hr
|Anne
|1
|Man arrested for string of violent robberies
|Mon
|chugs are still pos
|10
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|Mar 13
|Commissoner BareBum
|21
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|Mar 13
|WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC