Sandy Bay First Nation sues province,...

Sandy Bay First Nation sues province, feds over 2011 flood they call a 'man-made disaster'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: CBC News

An aerial shot from 2011 of the controlled spill point at the Hoop and Holler Bend to take pressure off the Assiniboine River dikes. Sandy Bay First Nation officials are suing the federal and provincial governments over flood damage the community took on after the controlled spill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 1 hr bus them 2 Brampton 12
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 4 hr Serenity 7
News Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ... 4 hr TITHE till it HURTS 1
News How rude are Winnipeg drivers? 4 hr Speedy Gonzales S... 2
News Northern exposure 19 hr Gay Perry Muswagon 6
News Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus 20 hr Waikiki Whacko - ... 5
Thompson manitoba Sun Cochcojo 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC