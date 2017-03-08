Royal Canadian Air Force Technician D...

Royal Canadian Air Force Technician Dies in Training Exercise

Search and Rescue Technician, Master-Corporal Alfred Barr - member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron based in Winnipeg, Manitoba - passed away in a training accident near Yorkton, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, March 8th. The details of the accident are still foggy, but all indications point to a faulty parachute as the cause of Barr's death.

