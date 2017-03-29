Rockcliff Identifies Large Geophysical Plate below Pen Zinc Deposit, Manitoba

Rockcliff Copper Corporation is pleased to announce that its recently completed surface geophysical survey has identified a large untested conductive plate below the historical Pen Zinc Deposit that is partially located on the Company's 100% owned Penex zinc property , Snow Lake, Manitoba. The Property is strategically located approximately 4.5 kilometres southwest of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Lalor mine and less than 200 metres from Hudbay's up-dip near surface portion of the historic high grade unmined Pen zinc deposit.

