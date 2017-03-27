Rides - To Infiniti and beyond

Rides - To Infiniti and beyond

15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Easing down on the gas pedal in top gear, Kaileea Brooks felt her 2004 Infiniti G35 Coupe vibrate so hard at about 273 kilometres per hour that she gave up on seeing how fast it'd go. "It's not governed, so it could probably go faster, but I don't want to know," she said, adding that she was so scared at the time that she was in tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

