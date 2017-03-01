Rendez-vous for a francophone celebration at MCCC

Winnipeg-based Jocelyne Baribeau gets set to sing a double bill during Rendez-vous de la Francophonie at Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is a public event that encourages French Canadians to stand up and be proud of their heritage. Celebrated across Canada throughout March, it is commemorated in Morinville tomorrow Thursday, March 2 with a full day of activities.

