Welcome ... Immigrants and Refugees !
Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nightmares
There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 19 hrs ago, titled Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nightmares. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
WINNIPEGa S - Border crossings into Manitoba have made recent international headlines as unprecedented numbers of refugee claimants enter the province in search of refuge and "the Canadian dream." Canada indeed offers the dream of a secure, viable future to many immigrants and refugees.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 7 hrs ago
CANADA is The Best Darned Country in the Whole World !
Welcome ... Immigrants and Refugees !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|2 hr
|res schools will ...
|2
|A truck driver's best friend?
|8 hr
|LOCK THEM UP
|3
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|21 hr
|Phil McCracken
|19
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Sat
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Snowed under to the tune of $9.5M, Winnipeg ena...
|Fri
|Moe Hammad - Canada
|2
|Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg?
|Fri
|MAYOR and COUNCIL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC