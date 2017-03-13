Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now flee north to Canada
Immigrants who were once desperate to get into the United States are now doing everything in their power to get out, risking it all to illegally cross the border again -- into Canada. In the first two months of this year, more than 2,000 people have crossed the U.S.-Canada border, an over 5,000-mile, largely unsecured and often icy obstacle.
