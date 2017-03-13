Refugees who once sought asylum in th...

Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now flee north to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Immigrants who were once desperate to get into the United States are now doing everything in their power to get out, risking it all to illegally cross the border again -- into Canada. In the first two months of this year, more than 2,000 people have crossed the U.S.-Canada border, an over 5,000-mile, largely unsecured and often icy obstacle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman who accused unlicensed osteopath of sexua... 1 hr Jiggling Tailors ... 1
News REPORT: Over Half of Winnipeg's Streets in "Goo... 1 hr Leave Brian Alone 1
News Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa... 1 hr Leave Brian Alone 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... 1 hr Native TeePee Award 1
News Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res... 1 hr Chug Norris - Lawyer 14
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 6 hr what Fluffy doing... 1
News VIDEO: Canola finally getting its due? 6 hr CANOLA a FRANKEN... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC