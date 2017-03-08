Petition highlights support for community TV stations
But, should the presence of the community-owned non-profit Neepawa Community Access TV be such a scarce sight in the Canadian media landscape? A petition signed by 60 people and presented to the House of Commons earlier this week by Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa Conservative MP Robert Sopuck argues a resounding "no." The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is currently looking into the issue of media funding, which Sopuck and the petition's signatories agree is broken.
