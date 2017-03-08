Petition highlights support for community TV stations

But, should the presence of the community-owned non-profit Neepawa Community Access TV be such a scarce sight in the Canadian media landscape? A petition signed by 60 people and presented to the House of Commons earlier this week by Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa Conservative MP Robert Sopuck argues a resounding "no." The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is currently looking into the issue of media funding, which Sopuck and the petition's signatories agree is broken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.