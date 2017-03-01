Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus

A man boarded a 47 bus near Regent Avenue and Bond Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. Other passengers observed he had an axe and brass knuckles and were able to disarm him without incident. Winnipeg police officers arrested a 22-year-old man after he was escorted off the bus by the driver and passengers at Nairn Avenue and Watt Street.

Serenity

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 19 hrs ago
Pip Arrested on City Bus !

I guess you never know who is behind a URL .. Hey ?
chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 6 hrs ago
Serenity wrote:
Pip Arrested on City Bus !

I guess you never know who is behind a URL .. Hey ?
it was a low-life scummed out indian, how typical. Too bad we didn't try & send these brain-dead POS to school...
SelkirkSettler SpoutsOff

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 1 hr ago
chugs are still pos wrote:
<quoted text>it was a low-life scummed out indian, how typical. Too bad we didn't try & send these brain-dead POS to school...
Pip is working at the Selkirk Mental Hospital now as a TRUSTEE !
He cannot do too much .. in his straight-jacket ...
But He uses His Mouth to Fluff the Other Patients !
He is Popular with the Thespians !
(Dr. Tongue ) is His Nick-Name !
Manitoba

