Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
There are 3 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
A man boarded a 47 bus near Regent Avenue and Bond Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. Other passengers observed he had an axe and brass knuckles and were able to disarm him without incident. Winnipeg police officers arrested a 22-year-old man after he was escorted off the bus by the driver and passengers at Nairn Avenue and Watt Street.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 19 hrs ago
Pip Arrested on City Bus !
I guess you never know who is behind a URL .. Hey ?
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 6 hrs ago
it was a low-life scummed out indian, how typical. Too bad we didn't try & send these brain-dead POS to school...
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 1 hr ago
Pip is working at the Selkirk Mental Hospital now as a TRUSTEE !
He cannot do too much .. in his straight-jacket ...
But He uses His Mouth to Fluff the Other Patients !
He is Popular with the Thespians !
(Dr. Tongue ) is His Nick-Name !
