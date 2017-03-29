Passed-out pilot in Canada pleads guilty to being impaired
A pilot who passed out in a cockpit before a scheduled flight in Canada pleaded guilty on Tuesday to being impaired while in control of an aircraft. Miroslav Gronych was employed by Sunwing Airlines on a work visa from Slovakia.
