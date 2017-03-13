Pallister to cycle 160 kms to honour 200th anniversary of Selkirk Treaty
Pallister announced Monday that he will hop a bicycle for a three-day ride between the original and current settlements of Peguis First Nation this summer. "The legacy of an extraordinary friendship between Lord Selkirk and Chief Peguis laid the foundation for what would later become Manitoba," he said at a press conference held at William Whyte School.
