Outreach tour in advance of murdered, missing women inquiry stops in Winnipeg
The families of missing and murdered indigenous women have met face-to-face with members of the national inquiry team in Winnipeg. On Thursday, a group of about 25 people, made up of families who have lost loved ones, as well as members of support organizations, were able to ask questions directly to inquiry representatives.
