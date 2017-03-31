Outreach tour in advance of murdered,...

Outreach tour in advance of murdered, missing women inquiry stops in Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

The families of missing and murdered indigenous women have met face-to-face with members of the national inquiry team in Winnipeg. On Thursday, a group of about 25 people, made up of families who have lost loved ones, as well as members of support organizations, were able to ask questions directly to inquiry representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg lawyer loses Supreme Court appeal, vow... 14 hr Sid Green in Gills 1
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... Mar 29 Atz 5
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... Mar 29 Pilaster the Unde... 1
News Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal... Mar 28 Wab Kinew Nation ... 3
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Mar 28 Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Mar 26 Sunny Days in Canada 8
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC