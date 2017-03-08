One is the loneliest number
Born and raised in Winnipeg, Sean has had a chance to live in some of Canada's other beautiful places as well as in Europe and the United States. In more than a decade of reporting Sean has covered some of the seminal events in Manitoba, from floods to elections, including a stint as the civic affairs reporter responsible for city hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|2 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|4 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|A truck driver's best friend?
|4 hr
|LOCK THEM UP
|3
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|16 hr
|Phil McCracken
|19
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|21 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Snowed under to the tune of $9.5M, Winnipeg ena...
|Fri
|Moe Hammad - Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC