On the hook for $170K: RBC sues student after mental illness forces him out of med school
Bryan Robson, who is from Dauphin, Man., is being sued by RBC for more than $170,000 for a student line of credit. When Bryan Robson was accepted to medical school, he never imagined he'd be diagnosed with a mental illness that would prevent him from becoming a doctor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|7 hr
|Mmi
|5
|Man arrested for string of violent robberies
|8 hr
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|10 hr
|chugs are still pos
|3
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|12 hr
|Ben Dover
|20
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|22 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|A truck driver's best friend?
|Sun
|LOCK THEM UP
|3
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Sat
|Blues McGoos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC