Officials can't say how many asylum seekers enter Canada illegally

A growing number of people have been arriving at Canada-U.S. land borders to claim refugee status, but officials can't say how many people are sneaking in - or how many are being allowed to stay. From their very first steps over the border, asylum seekers are quickly caught up in a system involving numerous federal, provincial and non-governmental agencies, all of which keep information and statistics in different ways - but none of which specifically track the number of people filing asylum claims after crossing the border illegally.

