Northern Manitoba official says town looked like moon after days-long blizzard

When the sun finally broke through a blizzard that lasted three days in a northern Manitoba town, a local leader said it looked like the moon. Churchill declared a state of local emergency on Friday after about 60 centimetres had fallen since earlier in the week, driven by wind gusts of up to 120 km/h.

Manitoba

