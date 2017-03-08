Northern Manitoba official says town looked like moon after days-long blizzard
When the sun finally broke through a blizzard that lasted three days in a northern Manitoba town, a local leader said it looked like the moon. Churchill declared a state of local emergency on Friday after about 60 centimetres had fallen since earlier in the week, driven by wind gusts of up to 120 km/h.
