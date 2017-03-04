Northern exposure
There are 3 comments on the Prince Albert Daily Herald story from Yesterday, titled Northern exposure. In it, Prince Albert Daily Herald reports that:
A handful of reservists from Prince Albert returned home this week after participating in a winter training exercise on Lake Winnipeg. About 100 members of the Arctic Response Company Group travelled by snowmobile from Gimli, Man.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Prince Albert Daily Herald.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
We DO NOT WANT people from Saskatchewan Reserves in GIMLI !
NO RESERVISTS in GIMLI !
so dere .. hey ?
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 3 hrs ago
But I will be attending all the Gay Pride Parades.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 3 hrs ago
& that's to laugh at all the gay chugs that are coming out... no wonder this event gets bigger every year.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|3 hr
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|Fri
|Tbathiadm
|3
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Fri
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|Fri
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC