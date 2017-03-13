North Dakota soybean plant no longer seen as threat to plans for Westman

The chairperson of a Westman group who wants a multimillion-dollar soybean processing plant in the region no longer believes the construction of a similar facility in North Dakota will be detrimental to their efforts. "For an hour we were, when we first heard this," said Ray Redfern when asked if plans for a soybean crushing facility in Spiritwood, N.D., announced last month, worries him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.