NEWS Fire damages Canadian plastics assembly site

Fire damages Canadian plastics assembly site

While the Hutterite community is more known for its agricultural operations, the group has some industrial production, including machining and, in Heartland, Manitoba, plastics. A plastics extrusion operation run by a Hutterite colony in Manitoba, Canada, was spared in a massive fire on March 2. The fire destroyed a building containing assembly equipment and finished products at Heartland Colony Farms near Hazelridge, Manitoba.

Manitoba

