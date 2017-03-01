Newcomer centre launches fundraising campaign ahead of expected surge of refugees
Welcome Place has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for costs it's expecting to incur with a future wave of asylum seekers fleeing the United States. A Winnipeg refugee resettlement agency has launched a new capital campaign in a bid to pay for services future asylum seekers coming to Manitoba may need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|2 hr
|Dont You Forget
|1
|Northern exposure
|4 hr
|chugs are still POS
|1
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|16 hr
|Tbathiadm
|3
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Fri
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|Fri
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC