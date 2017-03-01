Newcomer centre launches fundraising ...

Newcomer centre launches fundraising campaign ahead of expected surge of refugees

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: CBC News

Welcome Place has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for costs it's expecting to incur with a future wave of asylum seekers fleeing the United States. A Winnipeg refugee resettlement agency has launched a new capital campaign in a bid to pay for services future asylum seekers coming to Manitoba may need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 2 hr Dont You Forget 1
News Northern exposure 4 hr chugs are still POS 1
News Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not... 16 hr Tbathiadm 3
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Fri Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... Fri Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Thu Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC