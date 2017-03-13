Neepawa residents embrace newcomer culture with new conversational Tagalog class
Myla Ignacio was first approached to lead a Tagalog language class in Neepawa, Man., more than two years ago. In January 2017, the first class began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Hhh
|2
|Dead infants found in Canadian storage locker, ... (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Hhh
|9
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Dan b
|4
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|23 hr
|No Joking Here
|22
|Asylum seeker denied entry after taking legal r...
|Sat
|Aunt Osama Bin Laden
|2
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Sat
|FUELED and READY
|2
|Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa...
|Sat
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC