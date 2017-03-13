Near-whiteout conditions on Trans-Canada east of Portage la Prairie
Slick highways have led to 10 vehicles ending up in ditches west of Winnipeg along the Trans Canada, RCMP say. File photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res...
|4 hr
|chugs are still pos
|15
|Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring
|6 hr
|Addled Nation Poser
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Sons of Onan Gene...
|18
|Woman who accused unlicensed osteopath of sexua...
|Thu
|Jiggling Tailors ...
|1
|REPORT: Over Half of Winnipeg's Streets in "Goo...
|Thu
|Leave Brian Alone
|1
|Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa...
|Thu
|Leave Brian Alone
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Thu
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC