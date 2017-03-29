NDPers tackle abortion, leadership issues at convention
Brandon-based Manitoba NDP provincial council member Lonnie Patterson brought the successful resolution forward during the party's convention in Winnipeg. "Women in rural or northern Manitoba have to go to a hospital that provides the surgical service, where if the pill were available, these folks wouldn't have to travel away from their home to access this choice," Patterson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|26 min
|lol
|2
|Officials can't say how many asylum seekers ent...
|11 hr
|Pip
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Hhh
|2
|Dead infants found in Canadian storage locker, ... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Hhh
|9
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC