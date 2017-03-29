Multiple suspects taken into custody after robbery at Walmart involving weapon
Multiple suspects were taken into custody after a robbery at the Walmart on Empress Street involving a weapon, Winnipeg police said. Officers were called to the Walmart around 9:30 p.m. on Monday after reports of a robbery involving a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials can't say how many asylum seekers ent...
|7 hr
|Pip
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Hhh
|2
|Dead infants found in Canadian storage locker, ... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Hhh
|9
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Asylum seeker denied entry after taking legal r...
|Mar 18
|Aunt Osama Bin Laden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC