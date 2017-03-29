Missing Man Garry Westhaver Found Safe
He was wearing a black winter jacket with an FF Bomber crest, white runners, faded blue jeans, and an off-white shirt with the word "Chaps" on it at the time of his disappearance. Police believe Westhaver may be heading for Saskatoon, Calgary, or British Colmbia in a 2008 Food F150 with the Manitoba plate ACU 110.
