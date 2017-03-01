Mining exploration by Alberta company...

Mining exploration by Alberta company spurs excitement in Manitoba

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Ruth Bezys, president of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association, says it isn't known what they're looking for but the speculation is that it could be lithium. She tells CTV Winnipeg that lithium might be found running along limestone rocks, which exists in the Steinbach area, or it could be diamonds and gold hiding below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Distraught teen tries to Taser police officer 10 hr PIP in where 2
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 10 hr Waikiki BROWN WATER 13
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 12 hr Liar Liar - The C... 12
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... 15 hr Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Broad approach needed to reduce waits for accused 15 hr Elizabeth May - O... 1
News Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C... 18 hr SEND YANKS BACK 3
News Transit union president calls for supervisors, ... 19 hr Erring Selby Inde... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC