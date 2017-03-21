Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyong Barracks
The Department of National Defence has set aside $400,000 to tear down military housing to clear the way for the widening of Kenaston boulevard. The Department of National Defence has been demolishing nine vacant military houses near the Kapyong Barracks since last month, with $400,000 set aside to tear down even more in preparation for the widening of Kenaston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov...
|6 hr
|Emerson Lake and ...
|4
|The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada
|6 hr
|SALISBURY HOUSE WPG
|1
|Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca...
|11 hr
|Red Bull Gives Wings
|2
|Warroad CBP officers interdict internal narcoti...
|11 hr
|Sallys Field - Ai...
|1
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|12 hr
|Serenity
|2
|Asylum seeker denied entry after taking legal r...
|13 hr
|Dominique Nikki M...
|4
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|13 hr
|Shelaileigh Wilso...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC