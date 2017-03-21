Military begins tearing down houses n...

Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyong Barracks

The Department of National Defence has set aside $400,000 to tear down military housing to clear the way for the widening of Kenaston boulevard. The Department of National Defence has been demolishing nine vacant military houses near the Kapyong Barracks since last month, with $400,000 set aside to tear down even more in preparation for the widening of Kenaston.

