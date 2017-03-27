MGEUa Sleader joins fight to keep Brandon blood donor clinic open

MGEUa Sleader joins fight to keep Bra...

The union representing staff at Brandon's Blood Donor Clinic is challenging the Westman region to step up and donate in hopes Canadian Blood Services will reverse its decision to close its doors in June. Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, went to the local clinic Wednesday to donate blood and draw attention to this vital issue.

