Manitoba teen facing murder charges in connection to homicide of 83-year-old man
Franc Mlakar, 83, was found dead inside his home in Thompson, Man., on Nov. 17, 2016. RCMP ruled it as a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|12 hr
|Cheryl Crowes
|4
|Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar...
|23 hr
|Mayor Lansky Bowman
|1
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|23 hr
|WAB KINEW - PREMIER
|1
|29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov...
|Wed
|Emerson Lake and ...
|4
|The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada
|Wed
|SALISBURY HOUSE WPG
|1
|Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca...
|Wed
|Red Bull Gives Wings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC