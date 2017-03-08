Manitoba Schools Getting Infrastructure Investment From Province
The Manitoba government has announced 72 projects to renew infrastructure in Manitoba. $44 million in spending will go towards keeping aging schools structurally sound, improving accessibility, and ensuring safety.
